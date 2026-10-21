UFC 333 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 773

By on in MMA Podcast

UFC 333 Preview.
Cain Velasquez working with Alex Pereira.
UFC issue in the crowd.
GSP Podcast.
Bruce Buffer not a fan of Josh Hokit.
New Training method.
Don Frye gets a new weapon.
KO of the week.
KNOWLEDGE.
#UFC

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Author

Matt Griffith

Producer and Co-Host of the weekly MMANUTS MMA Podcast. Watched the first UFC live on PPV back in 1993 and I’ve been hooked since. I’ve been training in Wrestling, Tae Kwon Do, Boxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Krav Maga, and Muay Thai at one time or another over the past 20+ years. Diagnosed with Celiac Disease in 2003 and been living on a gluten free diet ever since.

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