MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 774

By on in MMA Podcast

MMA fighters Halloween Costumes.
Dan Miragliotta.
UFC 335 Poster.
Women’s MMA Mount Rushmore.
Jake Paul has another boxing match.
Weird ref stoppage.
Glover vs Shogun.
Overeem is back.
Jeff Monson.
Josh Hokit pepper spray training.
Hayabusa Marvel Boxing Gloves.
Former UFC fighter fights 6 family members.
KO of the week.
Ask The Nuts.
KNOWLEDGE.
#UFC

MMANUTS | MMA Podcast & Promo Codes

Top Promo Codes

NordVPN Coupon 79% Off + 4 Months Free code MMANUTS
Wheelhero Discount Code $90 Off on Wheels + Tires Package code MMA90
Hayabusa Discount Code 10% Off code MATT
ButcherBox Promo Code Free meat for the year
Hexclad Discount Code Up to 30% Off
Awara Discount Code Up to 50% Off

Podcast: Download

Subscribe: RSS | More

Podcast (podcast-audio): Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags:

Author

Matt Griffith

Producer and Co-Host of the weekly MMANUTS MMA Podcast. Watched the first UFC live on PPV back in 1993 and I’ve been hooked since. I’ve been training in Wrestling, Tae Kwon Do, Boxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Krav Maga, and Muay Thai at one time or another over the past 20+ years. Diagnosed with Celiac Disease in 2003 and been living on a gluten free diet ever since.

Related Posts
shewron
UFC 333 Preview mmanuts mma podcast
By Matt Griffith on October 20, 2026

UFC 333 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 773

UFC 333 Preview. Cain Velasquez working with Alex Pereira. UFC issue in the crowd. GSP...

Read More
MMANUTS MMA Podcast ep 772
By Matt Griffith on October 13, 2026

MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 772

Sean Strickland pay complaints. MVP signs with Misfits. Dustin Poirier. Tim Kennedy. Daniel Cormier talks...

Read More
MMANUTS MMA Podcast EP 771
By Matt Griffith on October 7, 2026

MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 771

UFC 332 Recap. Will MMA Ban the oblique kick? UFC 335. Robot vs Human. Jon...

Read More