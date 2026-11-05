MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 774

MMA fighters Halloween Costumes.

Dan Miragliotta.

UFC 335 Poster.

Women’s MMA Mount Rushmore.

Jake Paul has another boxing match.

Weird ref stoppage.

Glover vs Shogun.

Overeem is back.

Jeff Monson.

Josh Hokit pepper spray training.

Hayabusa Marvel Boxing Gloves.

Former UFC fighter fights 6 family members.

KO of the week.

Ask The Nuts.

KNOWLEDGE.

#UFC

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