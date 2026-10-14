MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 772

Sean Strickland pay complaints.
MVP signs with Misfits.
Dustin Poirier.
Tim Kennedy.
Daniel Cormier talks about Justin Gaethje.
Joe Rogan resigns with Spotify.
Alex Pereira’s coach had a boxing match.
Tag-Team Boxing.
8 years ago today.
Jon Jones.
Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal.
Chris Hemsworth throwing hands.
GSP has a podcast.
Graphic fight.
LFC.
Tweet of the week.
KNOWLEDGE.
#UFC
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