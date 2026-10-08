MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 771

UFC 332 Recap.
Will MMA Ban the oblique kick?
UFC 335.
Robot vs Human.
Jon Jones and Gable Steveson.
Dana White.
Ari Emanuel.
Justin Gaethje talking about Fight Island.
Matt Brown starting Muay Thai League.
Kangaroo MMA.
Ask The Nuts.
KO of the week.
KNOWLEDGE.
#UFC
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