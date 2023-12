UFC Fight Night | Dariush vs Tsarukyan Results

Arman Tsarukyan def. Beneil Dariush via first-round KO (1:04)

Jalin Turner def. Bobby Green via first-round KO (2:49)

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Rob Font via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Sean Brady def. Kelvin Gastelum via submission (kimura) (R3, 1:23)

Joaquim Silva def. Clay Guida via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Dustin Stoltzfus def. Punahele Soriano via sub (RNC) (R2, 4:10)

Miesha Tate def. Julia Avila via submission (RNC) (R3, 1:15)

Cody Brundage def. Zachary Reese via first-round KO (1:49)

Drakkar Klose def. Joe Solecki via first-round KO (1:41)

Rodolfo Bellato def. Ihor Potieria via second-round TKO (4:17)

Jared Gooden def. Wellington Turman via submission (RNC) (R2, 1:11)

Veronica Hardy def. Jamey-Lyn Horth via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

UFC Fight Night Dariush vs Tsarukyan took place on December 2nd, 2023.