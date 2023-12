UFC Fight Night Song vs Gutierrez Results>/h2>

Song Yadong def. Chris Gutierrez via unanimous decision

Khalil Rountree def. Anthony Smith via third-round TKO (0:56)

Nasrat Haqparast def. Jamie Mullarkey via first-round TKO (1:44)

Tim Elliott def. Sumudaerji via sub (arm triangle) (R1, 4:02)

Andre Muniz def. Jun Yong Park via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Kevin Jousset def. Song Kenan via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Hyun Sung Park vs. Shannon Ross via second-round TKO (3:59)

Steve Garcia def. Melquizael Costa via second-round TKO (1:01)

Luana Santos def. Stephanie Egger via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Tatsuro Taira def. Carlos Hernandez via second-round TKO (0:55)

Talita Alencar def. Rayanne Amanda via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

UFC Fight Night Song vs Gutierrez took place on December 9th, 2023.