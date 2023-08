UFC Aspinall vs Tybura Results

Tom Aspinall def. Marcin Tybura via TKO (punches) at 1:13 of Round 1

Julija Stoliarenko def. Molly McCann via submission (armbar) at 1:55 of Round 1

Nathaniel Wood def. Andre Fili via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Paul Craig def. Andre Muniz via TKO (strikes) at 4:40 of Round 2

Fares Ziam def. Jai Herbert via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Lerone Murphy def. Joshua Culibao via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Daniel Marcos def. Davey Grant via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Jonny Parsons def. Danny Roberts via TKO (punches) at 4:57 of Round 2

Joel Alvarez def. Marc Diakiese via submission (D’arce choke) at 4:26 of Round 2

Mick Parkin def. Jamal Pogues via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Makhmud Muradov def. Bryan Barberena via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ketlen Vieira def. Pannie Kianzad via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Chris Duncan def. Yanal Ashmouz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Bruna Brasil def. Shauna Bannon via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Jafel Filho def. Daniel Barez via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:34 of Round 1

UFC Aspinall vs Tybura took place on July 22nd, 2023 in London.