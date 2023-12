UFC 296 Results | Edwards vs. Covington

Leon Edwards def. Colby Covington via unanimous decision

Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Royval via unanimous decision

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Stephen Thompson via sub (RNC) (R2, 4:56)

Paddy Pimblett def. Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision

Josh Emmett def. Bryce Mitchell via first-round KO (1:57)

Alonzo Menifield def. Dustin Jacoby via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Irene Aldana def. Karol Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Cody Garbrandt def. Brian Kelleher via first-round KO (3:42)

Ariane Lipski def. Casey O’Neill via submission (armbar) (R2, 1:18)

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Cody Durden via submission (RNC) (R2, 4:25)

Andre Fili def. Lucas Almeida via first-round TKO (3:32)

Shamil Gaziev def. Martin Buday via second-round TKO (0:56)

UFC 296 took place on December 16th, 2023 in Las Vegas Nevada.