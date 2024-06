UFC 301 Results

Alexandre Pantoja def. Steve Erceg via UD

Jose Aldo def. Jonathan Martinez via UD (30-27 x3)

Anthony Smith def. Vitor Petrino via sub (guillotine) (R1, 2:00)

Michel Pereira def. Ihor Potieria via first-round sub (RNC) (0:54)

Caio Borralho def. Paul Craig via second-round KO (2:10)

Joanderson Brito def. Jack Shore via TKO (R2, 3:35)

Iasmin Lucindo def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via unanimous decision

Myktybek Orolbai def. Elves Brener via unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

Drakkar Klose def. Joaquim Silva via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Mauricio Ruffy def. Jamie Mullarkey via first-round TKO (4:42)

Dione Barbosa def. Ernesta Kareckaite via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Ismael Bonfim def. Vinc Pichel via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Alessandro Costa def. Kevin Borjas via second-round TKO (1:35)

UfC 301 took place on May 4th, 2024.