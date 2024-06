UFC Lewis vs Nascimento Results

UFC Lewis vs Nascimento Results

Derrick Lewis def. Rodrigo Nascimento via TKO (R3, 0:49)

Joaquin Buckley def. Nursulton Ruziboev via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-27)

Carlos Ulberg def. Alonzo Menifield via first-round KO (0:12)

Diego Ferreira def. Mateusz Rebecki via third-round TKO (4:51)

Sean Woodson def. Alex Caceres via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Robelis Despaigne via unanimous decision

Chase Hooper def. Viacheslav Borshchev via sub (R2, 3:00)

Esteban Ribovics def. Terrance McKinney via first-round KO (0:37)

Tabatha Ricci def. Tecia Pennington via split decision (29×28 x2, 28-29)

Trey Waters def. Billy Goff via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Charles Johnson def. Jake Hadley via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Veronica Hardy def. JJ Aldrich via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

UFC Lewis vs Nascimento took place on Mayy 11th, 2024.