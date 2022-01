UFC 270 Results

Francis Ngannou def. Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Brandon Moreno via UD

Michel Pereira def. Andre Fialho via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Said Nurmagomedov def. Cody Stamann via sub (guillotine) (R1, 0:47)

Michael Morales def. Trevin Giles via first-round TKO (4:06)

Victor Henry def. Raoni Barcelos via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jack Della Maddalena def. Pete Rodriguez via first-round TKO (2:59)

Tony Gravely def. Saimon Oliveira via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Matt Frevola def. Genaro Valdez via first-round TKO (3:15)

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via sub (armbar) (R1, 2:25)

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Kay Hansen via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)