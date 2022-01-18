UFC 270 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 549

UFC 270 Preview

Kattar vs Chikadze [3:21]

UFC 270 [4:49]

Greg Hardy finger [6:05]

Francis Ngannou vs Cyril Gane [7:01]

UFC raises prices to $74.99 [9:07]

New UFC fights announced [13:08]

Michael Bisping and son grappling [16:18]

Interesting training [18:01]

Crazy mismatch fight [19:42]

Weird training [20:35]

Most drug tested UFC fighters [21:28]

Soccer Kick KO [22:40]

Weird MMA fight [23:32]

Weird MMA fight 2 [26:09]

Crazy ref [27:42]

Britney Spears [30:15]

Hockey fighters hands [31:05]

Cat Zingano [32:16]

Karolina K [32:40]

Tweet of the week [33:23]

#AskTheNuts [35:26]

KNOWLEDGE [38:03]