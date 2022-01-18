UFC 270 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 549
UFC 270 Preview
Kattar vs Chikadze [3:21]
UFC 270 [4:49]
Greg Hardy finger [6:05]
Francis Ngannou vs Cyril Gane [7:01]
UFC raises prices to $74.99 [9:07]
New UFC fights announced [13:08]
Michael Bisping and son grappling [16:18]
Interesting training [18:01]
Crazy mismatch fight [19:42]
Weird training [20:35]
Most drug tested UFC fighters [21:28]
Soccer Kick KO [22:40]
Weird MMA fight [23:32]
Weird MMA fight 2 [26:09]
Crazy ref [27:42]
Britney Spears [30:15]
Hockey fighters hands [31:05]
Cat Zingano [32:16]
Karolina K [32:40]
Tweet of the week [33:23]
#AskTheNuts [35:26]
KNOWLEDGE [38:03]
