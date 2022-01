UFC 270 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 550

UFC 270 Results

#UFC 270 Results

UFC 270 PPV Buy Rate [5:02]

Francis Ngannou vs Cyril Gane [6:20]

Interesting fighter celebration [16:30]

Miesha Tate [19:40]

New UFC training technique [21:08]

New fight leagues [21:52]

Professional Pillow Fighting [22:37]

Teacher fights student [24:16]

Bellator fight poster [26:31]

Megan Anderson [27:28]

#AskTheNuts [28:31]

KNOWLEDGE [29:00]