Full Bellator 178 Weigh-In Results & Photos

FEATHERWEIGHT WORLD TITLE ON THE LINE WHEN DANIEL STRAUS MEETS PATRICIO PITBULL FOR THE FOURTH TIME TOMORROW NIGHT ON SPIKE

The official weigh-ins for Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 took place this afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The competitors are now ready for action tomorrow, with the event airing LIVE and FREE on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. See below for official weights and photos from tomorrow’s event.

Main Card: (Live on SPIKE – 9 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT)

Featherweight World Title Main Event:Daniel Straus (145) vs. Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (144)

Women’s Flyweight Co-Main Event:Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (126) vs. Jessica Middleton (126)

Catchweight Feature Bout:Saad Awad (164.5) vs. Ryan Quinn (164.5)

Featherweight Feature Bout: A.J. McKee (146) vs. Dominic Mazzotta (146)

Preliminary Card: (Bellator.com – 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout:Ed Ruth (185.5) vs. David Mundell (184.25)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Tyrell Fortune (244.5) vs. Branko Busick (220)

Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Tim Caron (195) vs. Jordan Young (195)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout:Nick Alley (167) vs. Kastroit Xhema (165)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout:Don Shainis (149.5) vs. Max Kelleher (149.75)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout:Regivaldo Carvalho (139.5) vs. Jason Perrin (140)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout:Kemran Lachinov (164.5) vs. Sam Watford (164)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout:John Lopez (125.5) vs. Remo Cardarelli (124)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout:Chris Foster (145) vs. Shane Manley (146)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout:Thomas English (146) vs. Blair Tugman (146)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Billy Giovanella (124.75) vs. Joshua Ricci (126)