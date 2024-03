PFL vs Bellator Results

Renan Ferreira def. Ryan Bader via TKO – Round 1, 0:21

Johnny Eblen def. Impa Kasanganay via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jason Jackson def. Ray Cooper III via TKO – Round 2, 0:23

Vadim Nemkov def. Bruno Cappelozza via submission (arm triangle) – Round 2, 2:13

Yoel Romero def. Thiago Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

A.J. McKee def. Clay Collard via submission (triangle armbar) – Round 1, 1:10

Aaron Pico def. Henry Corrales via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:53

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Emmanuel Palacio via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Claressa Shields def. Kelsey DeSantis via split decision – (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondala Rao via TKO – Round 3, 0:23

Malek Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

PFL vs Bellator took place on February 24th, 2024.