UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval 2 Results

Brandon Royval def. Brandon Moreno via split decision (48-47, 46-49, 48-47)

Brian Ortega def. Yair Rodriguez via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 0:58 of Round 3

Daniel Zellhuber def. Francisco Prado via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Yazmin Jauregui def. Sam Hughes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Manuel Torres def. Chris Duncan via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:46 of Round 1

Raoni Barcelos def. Cristian Quinonez via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:04 of Round 3

Jesus Aguilar def. Mateus Mendonca via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Edgar Chairez def. Daniel Lacerda via submission (triangle choke) at 2:17 of Round 1

Fares Ziam def. Claudio Puelles via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Ronaldo Rodriguez def. Denys Bondar via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:59 of Round 2

Felipe dos Santos def. Victor Altamirano via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Muhammad Naimov def. Erik Silva via TKO (injury) at 0:44 of Round 1

UFC Fight Night Moreno vs Royval 2 took place on February 24th, 2024.