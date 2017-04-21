Chuck Liddell vs Shogun Rua Full Fight Video

Chuck Liddell vs Shogun Rua at UFC 97 on April 18th, 2009. Shogun wins via 1st Round TKO.

Chuck Liddell finished his career with a professional record of 21-8. In fights that he won, he finished his opponent 67% of the time. 13 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 1 from submission. In fights that he lost, 6 were from KO/TKO, 1 from submission, and 1 from decision.

Mauricio Shogun Rua has a professional record of 25-10. IN fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 84% of the time. 20 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 1 via submission. In fights that he loses, 4 are from KO/TKO, 3 via submission, and 3 via decision.