UFC Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 612
UFC Recap
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Jailton Almeida
Anthony Smith vs Johnny Walker
Matt Brown vs Court McGee
Bellator 296
Gegard Mousassi vs Fabian Edwards
Mackenzie Dern Vs Angela Hill
UFC 290 last fight for Robbie Lawler
Kron Gracie’s thoughts
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz face off
KSI illegal strike?
Jon Jones with the highest grossing PPV in a while
Clay Harbor thinks he can beat Henry Cejudo in a MMA fight
Rampage’s son turning pro
Cody Garbrandt
GSP vs Johnny Hendricks
KO of the week
