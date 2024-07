MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 669

EP # 669 https://traffic.libsyn.com/mmanutsmp3/MMANUTS_MMA_Podcast__EP__669-MP3.mp3

UFC this past weekend

Tracy Cortez

Drew Dober

UFC this weekend

Submissions by decade

KO’s by weight class

Ronda Rousey interview

Nate Diaz suing a promoter

David Goggins vs Sean Strickland

Jiri training

UFC at the sphere

New fight league

Matt Rempe

Tweet of the week

KO of the week

KNOWLEDGE

#UFC