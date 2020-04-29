UFC Florida | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 473
UFC Florida
Cain Velasquez cut from the WWE [8:46]
UFC Florida [10:30]
Fight Island happening in June [15:20]
Endeavor [18:58]
Luke Rockhold wants to fight again [22:49]
MMA pizza [25:00]
Weird UFC stat [27:24]
Blast From The Past [29:17]
Tweet of Week [33:11]
#AskTheNuts [37:08]
KNOWLEDGE
#UFC
Video
Audio
