UFC Blachowicz vs Rakic | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 565

UFC Blachowich vs Rakic

#UFC

Blachowicz vs Rakic [4:17]

Bellator [6:01]

Paul Daley KO [6:06]

Lyoto Machida gets KO’d [7:17]

Buggy Choke [8:20]

UFC this weekend [10:07]

Nate Diaz and the UFC PI [13:39]

KO of the week [14:40]

Carla Esparza wears the belt at her wedding [16:26]

Tony Ferguson vs Daniel Cormier [18:13]

Cain Velasquez denied bail [19:25]

Junior Dos Santos fighting in Eagle FC [21:53]

Dustin Poirier vs Colby Covington at 170 [23:16]

Wheel Chair MMA [24:07]

Paul Felder in new Documentary [25:36]

Paige VanZant [26:28]

Laura Sanko [27:23]

#AskTheNuts [28:08]

KNOWLEDGE [34:48]