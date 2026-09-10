MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 768

EP # 768

Chicago Bears [1:57]

Chicago White Sox [3:00]

UFC fights from the past weekend [4:52]

Valentina Shevchenko gets belt stripped [6:10]

Alex Pereira vs Cyril Gane rematch [7:00]

NSAC fines a bunch of UFC fighters for jumping the cage [9:49]

UFC Majors [11:41]

MMA fighter vs chimpanzee [13:52]

GSP [19:29]

KO of the week. [23:04]

Tweet of the week. [24:05]

KNOWLEDGE. [24:27]

#UFC

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