MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 768

Chicago Bears [1:57]
Chicago White Sox [3:00]
UFC fights from the past weekend [4:52]
Valentina Shevchenko gets belt stripped [6:10]
Alex Pereira vs Cyril Gane rematch [7:00]
NSAC fines a bunch of UFC fighters for jumping the cage [9:49]
UFC Majors [11:41]
MMA fighter vs chimpanzee [13:52]
GSP [19:29]
KO of the week. [23:04]
Tweet of the week. [24:05]
KNOWLEDGE. [24:27]
#UFC
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