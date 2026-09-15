Ki MMA Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 769

By on in MMA Podcast

Chicago Bears.
Tom Aspinall gives up the UFC Belt.
Ki MMA Preview.
Zuffa Boxing.
UFC 331 Preview.
Justin Gaethje.
Diego Sanchez.
Dustin Poirier.
Fun Face offs.
KO of the week.
Tweet of the week.
KNOWLEDGE.
#UFC

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Author

Matt Griffith

Producer and Co-Host of the weekly MMANUTS MMA Podcast. Watched the first UFC live on PPV back in 1993 and I’ve been hooked since. I’ve been training in Wrestling, Tae Kwon Do, Boxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Krav Maga, and Muay Thai at one time or another over the past 20+ years. Diagnosed with Celiac Disease in 2003 and been living on a gluten free diet ever since.

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