Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 533
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Results
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley [2:01]
Paul vs Woodley PPV Buy Rate [9:25]
Edson Barboza vs Giga Chikadze [10:06]
Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena rebooked [10:48]
Longest Tenured fighter in the UFC [12:08]
More faceoff fun [14:26]
UFC 267 reduced capacity [15:46]
UFC Fight Night Packages [16:10]
UFC 268 [18:18]
GSP self defense technique [19:16]
GSP h air cut [20:45]
Vitor Belfort looking juicy [21:26]
Gina Carano [21:56]
KO of the week [23:02]
Tweet of the Week [23:31]
#AskTheNuts [25:51]
KNOWLEDGE [33:33]
#UFC
Podcast: Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download
Subscribe: RSS