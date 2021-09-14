Holyfield vs Belfort Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 534
Holyfield vs Belfort Results
Triller Fight Club [2:00]
Commentary [2:51]
Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort [3:33]
Tito Ortiz vs Anderson Silva [8:13]
Stephan Bonner [16:00]
Get rid of oblique kicks in MMA? [18:20]
UFC this weekend [20:20]
Bellator 266 Phil Davis vs Yoel Romero [21:16]
Box your birth month fighter [23:17]
Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul paydays [24:44]
Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier [25:27]
CM Punk retires from MMA [25:26]
Hematoma [25:53]
Face Off of the year [26:44]
Tweet of the Week [27:59]
#AskTheNuts [29:24]
KNOWLEDGE [39:32]
