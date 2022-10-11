Glory Overeem vs Hari Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 582

Glory Overeem vs Hari Recap

#UFC

Alistair Overeem vs Badr Hari [5:35]

Rose Namajunas in Victoria Secret [10:24]

UFC this weekend [11:16]

Bellator 286 weights [13:26]

Fedor wants to fight Ryan Bader again [16:37]

Shogun has a fight [18:15]

KO of the week [19:52]

ONE losing money [23:15]

Uriah Hall vs Levon Bell [24:30]

BKFC tries to schedule a fight for Melvin Guillard [27:02]

Aspen Ladd signs with the PFL [28:29]

Mackenzie Dern [30:11]

Tweet if the week [32:14]

#AskTheNuts [33:33]

KNOWLEDGE [38:03]