Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 Highlights

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas Nevada on February 22nd, 2020. Tyson Fury wins via TKO in the 7th Round. Wilder’s corner throws in the towel to save their fighter.

This fight is a rematch from when the two fought to a controversial draw. Many people had Tyson Fury winning the first fight. Deontay Wilder dropped Tyson Fury in the last round and the jugdes felt that was enough for him to get the draw.