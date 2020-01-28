Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson 2 Full Fight Video

Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson 2 Full Fight Video at UFC 232 on December 29th, 2018. Jon Jones wins via KO in the third round.

Jones has a professional record of 25-1, 1 No Contest. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 64% of the time. 10 of those wins coming via KO and 6 via submission.

Alexander Gustafsson has a professional record of 18-6. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 78% of the time. 11 of those wins coming via KO and 3 of those wins via submission.

Jon Jones is scheduled to fight Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on February 8th, 2020. This fight is for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Alexander Gustafsson retired from fighting but has been rumored to be making a comeback.

