Cris Cyborg vs Julia Budd Highlights

Cris Cyborg vs Julia Budd Highlights at Bellator 238 on Saturday 1/25/20 for the Beallator Featherweight Championship. Cyborg beats Julia Budd in the 4th round via TKO. This was a very one sided fight for Cris Cyborg. This is the fourth title belt for Cris Cyborg. She has won the Strikeforce belt, Invicta belt, UFC belt, and now the Bellator belt. The first woman in MMA History to hold 4 belts from 4 different fight organizations.

After this fight, Cris Cyborg said she was interested in a Grand Prix Tournament in Bellator because she would love to fight multiple times in one night. She also mentions that she broke her nose 3 weeks prior to her fight with Julia Budd.

Cris Cyborg made a reported $250,000 while Julia Budd made $350,000.

She has signed a multi fight contract with Bellator that has the potential to pay her 7 figures per fight if she hits certain incentives. Those incentives are things like KO finishes, Submission finishes, and a win streak.

Cris Cyborg vs Julia Budd Preview