McGregor vs Cowboy Results | UFC 246 | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 459
UFC 246 Prediction Results [2:51]
Bruce Buffer’s outfit [4:15]
UFC 246 Numbers [4:44]
Conor McGregor vs Cowboy Cerrone [9:25]
Next for Conor McGregor [14:48]
Holly Hom vs Raquel Pennington [25:15]
Kamaru Usman’s twitter got hacked [25:34]
Conor McGregor sponsorship money [29:40]
Cris Cyborg vs Julia Budd [31:22]
Cris Cyborg’s Bellator contract [33:33]
Fabricio Werdum gets suspension reduction from USADA [37:07]
Kevin Lee [38:38]
Yoel Romero vs Israerl Adesanya [39:59]
#AskTheNuts [42:00]
