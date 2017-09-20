WATCH | Bellator 183 Weigh-Ins Friday 5PM PT

Bellator’s Flying Cage™ set to make inaugural U.S. appearance at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on Saturday, Sept. 23 during Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull and Bellator Kickboxing 7: Ross vs. Lomurno.

A must-see spectacle, the steel structure is suspended from above and lowered to the platform beneath allowing the Bellator Kickboxing ring to completely transform into the Bellator MMA cage in less than 15 minutes. Having been featured at previous events in Florence, Italy, Torino, Italy and Budapest, Hungary, the Flying Cage has never before been utilized in the United States. Bellator is proud to bring this unique experience to its Bay Area home at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on September 23.

Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull will be broadcast LIVE and FREE on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App. Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased at Bellator.com, as well as the SAP Center box office and Ticketmaster.

Updated Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull Fight Card

Lightweight Main Event: Benson Henderson (24-7) vs. Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (17-8)

Welterweight Main Card Bout: Paul Daley (39-15-2) vs. Lorenz Larkin (18-6, 1 NC)

Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Roy Nelson (22-14) vs. Javy Ayala (10-5)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Aaron Pico (0-1) vs. Justin Linn (7-3)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Adam Piccolotti (9-0) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (21-3)

Preliminary Card:

Women’s Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Brooke Mayo (0-1) vs. Kaytlin Neil (0-2)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Fernando Gonzalez (1-0) vs. Alex Lopez (3-0)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Gaston Bolanos (1-0) vs. Brandon Laroco (1-1)

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Tony Johnson (4-3) vs. Mike Ortega (2-3)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Justin Tenedora (1-0) vs. Ricardo Vasquez (Debut)

Women’s Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Jaimelene Nievera (4-3) vs. Corina Herrera (3-3)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: J.J. Okanovich (4-1) vs. Luis Jauregui (4-2)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Daniel Gonzalez (1-0) vs. Anthony Castrejon (1-1)

Updated Bellator Kickboxing 7: Ross vs. Lomurno Fight Card

Featherweight Kickboxing World Title Bout: Kevin Ross (44-11) vs. Domenico Lomurno (22-8)

Welterweight Kickboxing World Title Bout: Karim Ghajji (98-13-1) vs. Raymond Daniels (13-3)

Middleweight Kickboxing Main Card Bout: Joe Schilling (20-9) vs. Najib Idali (28-6-1)

Women’s Featherweight Kickboxing Main Card Bout: Jorina Baars (41-0-3) vs. Anke Van Gestel (34-11-3)

Featherweight Kickboxing Bout: Joe Palacios (7-7) vs. Malaipet (145-31-6)

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight Kickboxing Preliminary Bout: Jacob Ycaro (Debut) vs. Jonathan Tan (Debut)

Women’s Flyweight Kickboxing Preliminary Bout: Gloria Telles (2-0) vs. Shannah Gozo (5-1)