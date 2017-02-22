Stephen Thompson vs Rory MacDonald Full Fight Video

Stephen Thompson vs Rory MacDonald Full Fight Video

Stephen Thompson vs Rory MacDonald at UFC Fight Night 89 on June 18th, 2016. Thompson wins via Unanimous Decision.

Stephen Thompson has a professional record of 13-1-1. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 62% of the time. 7 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 1 via submission. His one loss is via decision to Tyron Woodley.

Rory MacDonald has a professional record of 18-4. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 72% of the time. 7 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 6 via submission. In fights that he loses, 2 are from KO/TKO and 2 via decision.

Stephen Thompson is scheduled to rematch Tyron Woodley at UFC 209 on March 4th, 2017 for the UFC Welterweight Title.

Rory MacDonald is set to make his Bellator debut on May 19th when he faces Paul Daley at Bellator 179.