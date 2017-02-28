Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Michael Johnson Full Fight Video

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Michael Johnson at UFC 205 on November 12th, 2016. Nurmagomedov wins via 3rd Round Kimura.

Michael Johnson has a professional record of 17-11. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 59% of the time. 8 of those wins via KO/TKO and 2 via submission. In fights that he losses, 7 are from submissions and 4 via decision.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has a professional record of 24-0. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 66% of the time. 8 of those wins by KO/TKO and 8 via submission.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 205 on March 4th, 2017.