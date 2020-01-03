Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez Full Fight Video

Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez Full Fight Video

Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 on November 12th, 2016 in Madison Square Garden. This fight was for the Lightweight title. Conor McGregor was the Featherweight Champion at the time and moved up in weight to challenge Eddie Alvarez for his Lightweight title.

Conor McGregor goes on to win the fight and to become the UFC’s first double champ. This fight sets off a bunch of other champ vs champ fights in the UFC.

Eddie Alvarez fights in OneFC now.

Conor McGregor is scheduled to fight Donald Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 18th, 2019 in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight takes place at 170 pounds. UFC 246 also raises the cost of the PPV on ESPN+ from $59.99 to $64.99. This is the second time that a Conor McGregor fight has raised the cost of the PPV.

Conor McGregor has not had an MMA fight since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov back at UFC 229 on October 6th, 2018. Rumors are that if Conor McGregor wins this fight he may challenge Jorge Masvidal for his BMF title. The other rumor is that Conor McGregor may fight Nate Diaz for the third time.