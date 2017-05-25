Glover Teixeira vs Ryan Bader Full Fight Video

Glover Teixeira vs Ryan Bader Full Fight Video

Glover Teixeira vs Ryan Bader at UFC Fight Night 28 on September 4th, 2013. Teixeira wins via 1st Round TKO.

Glover Teixeira has a professional record of 26-5. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 85% of the time. 15 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 7 of those wins via submission. In fights that he loses, 3 are from decision, and 2 from KO/TKO.

Ryan Bader has a professional record of 22-5. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 54% of the time. * of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 4 via submission. In fights that he loses, 3 are from KO/TKO and 2 via submission.

Glover Teixeira is scheduled to fight Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Fight Night 109 on May 28th, 2017.

Ryan Bader is scheduled to fight Phil Davis at Bellator 180 on June 24th, 2017