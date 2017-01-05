Frank Mir vs Todd Duffee Full Fight Video

Frank Mir vs Todd Duffee at UFC Fight Night 71 on July 15th, 2015. Frank Mir wins via 1st Round KO.

Frank Mir has a professional record of 18-11. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 78% of the time. 9 of those wins via submission and 5 via KO/TKO. In the fights that he lost, 8 of those are from KO/TKO and 3 are from decision.

Todd Duffee has a professional record of 9-3. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 100% of the time. All 9 of those wins are via KO/TKO. all 3 of his losses are via KO/TKO.