Derek Brunson vs Uriah Hall Full Fight Video

Derek Brunson vs Uriah Hall at UFC Fight Night 94 on September 17th, 2016. Brunson wins via 1st Round TKO.

Derek Brunson has a professional record of 16-4. In fights that he wins. he finishes his opponent 75% of the time. 8 of those wins by KO/TKO and 4 via submission (3 of those submissions are rear naked chokes). In fights that he loses, 3 are from KO/TKO and 1 via decision.

Uriah Hall has a professional record of 12-8. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 84% of the time. 8 of those wins are from KO/TKO and 2 are via submission. In fights that he loses, 5 are from decision and 3 are from KO/TKO. Hall is currently on a 3 fight losing streak.

Derek Brunson is scheduled to fight Anderson Silva at UFC 208 on February 11th, 2017 in Brooklyn New York.