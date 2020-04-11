Wild Alaskan Company Reviews | April 2020

Their seafood is some the best food on the planet. They offer a 100% money-back guarantee. If you're not totally satisfied with their product, they'll refund or replace the total purchase price.

Wild Alaskan Company is one of our sponsors.

I defrost my seafood in the refrigerator for a few days for it to thaw out. When I cook the seafood it tastes just as fresh as if I bought fresh fish from the store.

About Wild Alaskan Company

Wild Alaskan Company leverages three generations of Alaskan seafood industry experience. They have partners to source your seafood from trusted suppliers in Alaska and around Alaska. Alaska has the best wild fisheries in the world. Alaskans work hard to protect this amazing, natural and fully-renewable resource.

Most wild fish stocks can only be sustainably-harvested at specific times of the year. If you're looking to enjoy wild seafood the entire year, Wild Alaskan Company is the place for you. How your fish is processed after it is caught matters. They work with trusted partners to source premium fish that is frozen directly after being caught to lock in maximum freshness.

When you are a member of their monthly seafood program, you reserve the right to a monthly share. They offer seafood shares in many different portions to accommodate all types of families. Shares are basically boxes of seafood that gets shipped to you every month.

You have a few different options when selecting a seafood box.

You can purchase a 12 pack or 24 pack of their monthly boxes. Furthermore, you can also choose to have your fish delivered every month or every 2 months to help you save the most money possible.

Types Of Wild Alaskan Company Seafood Delivery Boxes

White Salmon Box

You get 6 ounce portions of Sockeye Salmon and Coho Salmon.

Fish Combo Box

You get an assortment of cuts and different kinds of wild salmon and wild white fish.

White Fish Box

You get an assortment of portion sizes and species of wild white fish like halibut and cod.

As a member of their monthly seafood delivery program, you and your family will receive healthy, delicious and sustainably-harvested, wild seafood for the entire year.

