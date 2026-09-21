Brunt Marin Review 2026: The Waterproof Comp Toe Boot I Keep Recommending

If you want a work boot that feels good on hour one and still holds up on a wet, dirty jobsite, start with the Marin. This review covers the Marin 6″ BRUNT Toe Waterproof Comp Toe and Brunt boots as a whole. I wrote it to help you decide fast. Then I want you to grab the pair while the $10 code still works. Get $10 off with code MMANUTS here: Shop Brunt Boots – $10 Off With Code MMANUTS

Why This Boot Wins

The Marin is Brunt’s bestseller for a reason. It looks like a classic moc-toe work boot. It wears closer to a supportive sneaker.You get waterproof leather. You get a lightweight composite safety toe. You get patented toe and heel armor. You get slip, oil, and high-heat traction. You do not wait two weeks for the leather to stop punishing your feet.

The Boot This Page Is About

Official name: The Marin BRUNT Toe Waterproof (Comp Toe)

Height: 6 inchesColor: Brown

Style number: BRF10004-001

Price: $184.99 before the code

Weight: 2 lb. 0 oz. in size 9

Toe: Nano composite safety toe plus patented BRUNT Toe cap and heel guards

Fit: True to size. Regular D. Remove the grey insert for a roomier EE fit.

This is the reinforced waterproof Marin. It is the version I point people toward when the job is wet and a safety toe is required.

Brunt Boots in General

Brunt built the brand with trade workers, not a committee that never leaves an office. That shows up in the details that actually matter. Soft break-in. Real cushion. Leather that handles muck. Soles that grip oily concrete. The Marin is the lace-up workhorse. Classic moc toe. 6-inch or 8-inch. oft toe, composite toe, or BRUNT Toe. The Ohman is the slip-on. Same comfort mindset. Faster on and off if you live in a truck. Waterproof Marin models use treated U.S. steer leather plus an interior waterproof bootie. That two-part system is why feet stay dry in rain, wet grass, and sloppy mud.Hundreds of thousands of workers have already switched. The pattern in the reviews is the same. Comfort hits first. Durability follows. Price feels fair.

What You Feel When You Put Them On

This is the part that sells the boot. The CUSH’N insole has three layers. A nonstick top. Memory foam in the middle. A plush base. Anti-odor treatment is built in. Under that sits a polyurethane midsole. PU stays springy longer than cheap EVA foam. On concrete, that difference shows up by lunch. The nano composite toe is about 15% lighter than steel. It does not conduct heat and cold the same way steel does. Your toes stay more comfortable in January and July. Most people do not need a long break-in. That is why guys who wore Red Wings and Thorogood for years say they are not going back.

Waterproof Where It Counts

Wet work kills average leather boots. The Marin uses FARMGUARD leather from U.S. steer. It is built to shed rain, mud, oil, and barnyard mess. Inside the boot is a waterproof membrane bootie. Water stays out. Your socks stay usable. Condition the leather a few times a year and this system keeps working.



The BRUNT Toe Is the Smart Upgrade

A normal moc toe wears through at the front and heel first. Kneeling finishes the job.Brunt added a patented exterior toe cap and heel guards. Those pieces take the scrape. The leather behind them lasts longer. If you frame, lay floor, wrench on equipment, or spend half the day on your knees, this is the Marin to buy. The extra armor is the whole point of this model.

Safety Ratings That Clear Jobsite Rules

This boot meets ASTM F2413-24 M I/75 C/75 EH.That covers impact. Compression. Electrical hazard protection.The outsole also meets ASTM F2913-19 SATRA and ASTM F1677-96 Mark II slip testing. The midsole and outsole meet ASTM D471-06 903 oil and isooctane chemical resistance. The rubber holds up to 572°F / 300°C.You get a safety-toe boot that still feels light enough to wear all day.

Fit, Sizing, and Wide Feet

Order true to size. If you only wear sneakers, measure first. Sneakers often run bigger than work boots. Brunt’s SWITCH-FIT system is simple. Keep the grey insert for a standard D fit. Pull it out when you want more room. Feet swell on hot days. This gives you a fix without buying a second pair.Need more ankle coverage? Get the 8-inch Marin. Same comfort package. More protection against mud, sparks, and debris.

Who These Boots Are Perfect For

Carpenters, remodelers, maintenance techs, Farm and ranch work, and shop floors with oil and metal chips. Anyone who wants a composite-toe waterproof boot without the stiff, heavy feel of old-school steel toes. If you have been putting off a new pair because break-in sounds miserable, this is the easy yes.

$10 Off Brunt Workwear With Code MMANUTS

Code: MMANUTS

Discount:$10 off

Use it on the Marin. Use it on the 8-inch Marin. Use it on other Brunt boots. Free shipping and exchanges come with the order. You also get 14 days to wear them on the job. That is the easiest way to try a better boot without eating the full price.

Why Brunt Beats the Usual Options

Red Wing and Thorogood still have a name. They also cost more and usually need more time to feel right. Timberland PRO and Keen Utility are comfortable. The Marin gives you that comfort with a classic work-boot look people actually want to wear. Brunt also sells direct. You are not paying extra layers of markup for the same protection. The Marin BRUNT Toe Waterproof Comp Toe sits in the sweet spot. Enough armor. Enough cushion. Enough waterproofing. A price that makes sense.

Care That Keeps Them Looking Paid For

Brush off mud before it dries into cement. Use a horsehair brush. Add a mink oil and beeswax conditioner. Brunt makes one that matches this leather.Dry them at room temperature. Never on a heater.When the insole flattens after months of work, replace the CUSH’N insert. The boot stays feeling new.

FAQ

Are Brunt Marin boots worth buying?

Yes. You get waterproof protection, a lightweight composite safety toe, all-day cushion, and extra toe and heel armor for $184.99. Code MMANUTS makes that even easier.

Do Brunt boots feel good right away?

Yes. Comfort is the main reason people switch. The CUSH’N insole and PU midsole take the sting out of concrete without a long break-in.

Are Brunt Marin boots waterproof?

Yes. This model uses FARMGUARD leather plus an interior waterproof bootie.

What is a BRUNT Toe?

It is Brunt’s patented exterior toe cap and heel guard. It protects the spots that usually wear out first.

Is the composite toe jobsite legal?

This boot meets ASTM F2413-24 M I/75 C/75 EH. It also meets slip and oil-resistance standards used on real jobsites.

Do they come in wide?

Yes. Keep the insert for D. Remove it for a roomier EE fit.

Should I buy 6-inch or 8-inch?

Buy 6-inch for most building and shop work. Buy 8-inch if you want more ankle coverage in mud or debris.

Can I try them before I commit?

Yes. Brunt includes free shipping and exchanges plus a 14-day on-the-job trial.

How do I get $10 off?

Go through this link and enter MMANUTS at checkout: $10 Off Brunt Workwear

Final Word

Buy the Marin if you want dry feet, a lighter safety toe, and a boot you will actually look forward to putting on.The BRUNT Toe version is the one I would order. The extra cap and heel guard pay for themselves the first time you drop onto your knees. Use code MMANUTS. Get $10 off. Wear them on the job this week. Shop the Marin now and take $10 off with code MMANUTS. This page uses an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you buy through it. The code and the product specs stay the same either way.