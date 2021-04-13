Vettori vs Holland | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 517
Vettori vs Holland
UFC this past weekend [2:40]
Mackenzie Dern vs Nina Nunes [3:02]
Mike Perry takes another loss [3:52]
Marvin Vettori vs Kevin Holland [4:37]
Venum uniforms [5:20]
ONE FC on TNT [7:09]
Eddie Alvarez DQ [24:50]
Demetrious Johnson [10:00]
Bellator [11:12]
UFC Whitaker vs Gastelum [12:00]
Bellator this weekend [14:14]
Jake Paul vs Ben Askren [14:25]
BKFC Wanderlei Silva getting a choice of 3 different opponents [15:47]
Conor McGregor training on the beach again [16:47]
McGregor vs Poirier beef [17:00]
Jiu Jitsu added to the 2024 Olympics [19:15]
Interesting weigh in outfits [21:24]
Valerie Loureda signed he bout agreement [24:00]
Tweet of the week [24:23]
#AskTheNuts [25:04]
KNOWLEDGE
#UFC
Podcast: Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download
Subscribe: RSS