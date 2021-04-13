Vettori vs Holland | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 517

Vettori vs Holland

UFC this past weekend [2:40]

Mackenzie Dern vs Nina Nunes [3:02]

Mike Perry takes another loss [3:52]

Marvin Vettori vs Kevin Holland [4:37]

Venum uniforms [5:20]

ONE FC on TNT [7:09]

Eddie Alvarez DQ [24:50]

Demetrious Johnson [10:00]

Bellator [11:12]

UFC Whitaker vs Gastelum [12:00]

Bellator this weekend [14:14]

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren [14:25]

BKFC Wanderlei Silva getting a choice of 3 different opponents [15:47]

Conor McGregor training on the beach again [16:47]

McGregor vs Poirier beef [17:00]

Jiu Jitsu added to the 2024 Olympics [19:15]

Interesting weigh in outfits [21:24]

Valerie Loureda signed he bout agreement [24:00]

Tweet of the week [24:23]

#AskTheNuts [25:04]

