Usman vs Masvidal 2 | UFC 261 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 519
UFC 261 [2:20]
Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 [3:13]
Rose Namajunas vs Weili Zhang [7:49]
Valentina Shevchenko vs Jessica Andrade [9:30]
Chris Weidman vs Uriah Hall [10:57]
Anthony Smith vs Jimmy Crute [15:23]
Nick Diaz being offered a fight [16:45]
Which stand up was worse? [20:04]
Anthony Pettis loses in his PFL debut [21:51]
Tyron Woodley cut form the UFC [22:30]
Ronda Rousey pregnant [22:40]
Eddie Alvarez get his loss overturned to a No contest [24:22]
Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori [24:30]
Oscar De La Hoya training footage [25:48]
Shit going down in Russia [26:45]
Tweet of the week [28:53]
KNOWLEDGE [37:19]
