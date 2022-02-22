UFC Walker vs Hill Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 554
UFC Walker vs Hill Results
#UFC Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill [6:13]
Jim Miller gets a win [8:09]
BKFC Knucklemania 2 [10:00]
Chad Mendes gets a win [10:36]
Mike Perry vs Julian Lane [11:06]
Paige VanZant [13:03]
Rampage Jackson’s son wins MMA fight [16:16]
Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon moved to UFC 274 [19:19]
Bellator 274 injury [20:00]
Hasbullah [21:52]
Bobby Green steps in on short notice [23:30]
Cat Zingano’s new fight [24:15]
Luke Rockhold vs Paulo Costa [25:26]
Mike Swick [25:41]
Kimbo Slice vs Dada 5000 [26:45]
Showtime punches [27:54]
MMA or boxing? [28:51]
Tweet of the week [29:53]
#AskTheNuts [30:26]
KNOWLEDGE [38:55]
