UFC Walker vs Hill Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 554

UFC Walker vs Hill Results

#UFC Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill [6:13]

Jim Miller gets a win [8:09]

BKFC Knucklemania 2 [10:00]

Chad Mendes gets a win [10:36]

Mike Perry vs Julian Lane [11:06]

Paige VanZant [13:03]

Rampage Jackson’s son wins MMA fight [16:16]

Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon moved to UFC 274 [19:19]

Bellator 274 injury [20:00]

Hasbullah [21:52]

Bobby Green steps in on short notice [23:30]

Cat Zingano’s new fight [24:15]

Luke Rockhold vs Paulo Costa [25:26]

Mike Swick [25:41]

Kimbo Slice vs Dada 5000 [26:45]

Showtime punches [27:54]

MMA or boxing? [28:51]

Tweet of the week [29:53]

#AskTheNuts [30:26]

KNOWLEDGE [38:55]