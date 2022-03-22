UFC Volkov vs Aspinall Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 558
UFC Volkov vs Aspinall Results
Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall [5:34]
UFC this weekend [9:59]
Brutal KO [14:14]
Triller acquires Pillow Fighting Championship [15:27]
Petr Yan has no corner for his title fight [15:35]
Glory Kickboxing riot [17:06]
Rose Namajunas vs Carla Esparza 2 [18:58]
The Mountain vs Eddie Hall [19:51]
Valerie Loureda [22:50]
Jhenny Andrade [23:20]
Dana White and pirates [24:34]
Tweet of the week [27:27]
#AskTheNuts [28:37]
KNOWLEDGE [34:05]
