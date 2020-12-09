UFC Vettori vs Hermansson Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 501
UFC Vettori vs Hermansson Results
Chicago Bears [1:10]
Vettori vs Hermansson [3:40]
UFC 256 Preview [6:08]
UFC cuts Yoel Romero [10:41]
Who else does the UFC cut? [11:42]
UFC cuts Rachel Ostovich [14:24]
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. PPV Buy rate [15:01]
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Logan Paul [15:30]
Snopp Dogg starts his own boxing league [17:25]
Nikko Price suspend for 6 months [20:02]
Is GSP going off the rails [23:21]
Street Fight [26:02]
Tweet of the week
#AskTheNuts [27:28]
KNOWLEDGE
