UFC Usman vs Burns Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 510

UFC Usman vs Burns Results

Kamara Usman vs Gilbert Burns [5:38]

Frankie Edgar [12:45]

UFC fight card this weekend [16:34]

UFC 259 [17:52]

Bellator 8 man light heavyweight tournament [20:32]

Stephan Struve retires [24:35]

Tweet of the week [28:35]

#AskTheNuts [30:21]

KNOWLEDGE [41:37]

#UFC