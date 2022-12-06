UFC Thompson vs Holland Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 590

UFC Thompson vs Holland Recap

UFC Recap [5:07]

Stephen Thompson vs Kevin Holland [5:44]

Tai Tuivasa vs Sergei Pavlovich [9:50]

UFC 282 Preview [15:00]

TJ Dillashaw retires [17:40]

Ontario bans gambling on UFC [18:44]

Nate Diaz gets key to Stockton [26:24]

PFL trying to make Cyborg vs Kayla Harrison [28:14]

Conor McGregor [29:18]

Diego Sanchez with a BKFC lined up [31:39]

Cain Velasquez wins his wrestling match [32:19]

KO of the week [34:03]

AskTheNuts [37:02]

KNOWLEDGE [39:01]