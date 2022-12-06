UFC Thompson vs Holland Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 590
UFC Thompson vs Holland Recap
#UFC
UFC Recap [5:07]
Stephen Thompson vs Kevin Holland [5:44]
Tai Tuivasa vs Sergei Pavlovich [9:50]
UFC 282 Preview [15:00]
TJ Dillashaw retires [17:40]
Ontario bans gambling on UFC [18:44]
Nate Diaz gets key to Stockton [26:24]
PFL trying to make Cyborg vs Kayla Harrison [28:14]
Conor McGregor [29:18]
Diego Sanchez with a BKFC lined up [31:39]
Cain Velasquez wins his wrestling match [32:19]
KO of the week [34:03]
AskTheNuts [37:02]
KNOWLEDGE [39:01]
