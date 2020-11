UFC Teixeira vs Santos Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 498

UFC Teixeira vs Santos Results

Arlovski vs Boser [4:24]

Glover Teixeira vs Thiago Santos [5:57]

Steve-O [12:17]

Paul Felder vs Rafael Dos Anjos [12:54]

Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson [15:00]

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 [15:45]

Canelo Alvarez out of his contract with DAZN [17:16]

Jeff Novitsky on Mike Tyson’s podcast [20:28]

EA and UFC extend partnership for 10 years [22:16]

Diego Sanchez calling people out [23:42]

Holly Holm Challenge [25:00]

Tweet of the week [26:28]

#AskTheNuts [27:23]

KNOWLEDGE [36:20]

#UFC