UFC Santos vs Walker Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 537

UFC Santos vs Walker Results

Bellator Lima vs MVP 2 [4:38]

Holland vs Daukaus [6:05]

Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker [8:20]

Dustin Poirier vs Charles Oliveira [9:39]

UFC Mackenzie Dern vs Marina Rodriguez [10:56]

UFC 268 card [12:32]

GSP and Khabib Nurmagomedov [16:00]

Bellator Fedor vs Tim Johnson [17:02]

Jon Jones new P4P Ranking [17:56]

Conor McGregor shares UFC 257 PPV buy rate [19:17]

Ronda Rousey has a daughter [20:22]

KO of the week [22:04]

LFC action shots [24:56]

#AskTheNuts [25:50]

KNOWLEDGE [29:27]

#UFC