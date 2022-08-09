UFC Santos vs Hill Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 574
UFC Santos vs Hill Results
#UFC
Santos vs Hill Results [6:46]
Chris Weidman – cornholer [15:52]
Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler [16:56]
Anthony Pettis breaks both hands [17:43]
Nick Diaz issues [19:15]
New Road House movie with Conor McGregor [23:23]
Tiger Woods and LIV Golf [25:43]
Only fans [27:53]
Jon Jones doing pad work [29:36]
600 vs 600 [31:51]
Vera vs Cruz [34:04]
Street fight [38:07]
Hand eye coordination [39:35]
Slamball [40:42]
BJ Penn for Governor [42:12]
Tweet of the week [43:44]
Cris Cyborg vs watermelon [45:35]
KNOWLEDGE [52:31]
