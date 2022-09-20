UFC Sandhagen vs Yadong Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 579
UFC Sandhagen vs Yadong Recap
#UFC
Sandhagen vs Yadong [3:50]
Epic gash [5:35]
Alex Pereira archery [11:50]
Bellator this weekend [13:18]
Jose Aldo retires from MMA [15:02]
BKFC salaries [17:57]
Controversial KO [21:08]
UFC 279 and Tony Ferguson [24:47]
Most subs in UFC history [28:35]
Stunt woman training [29:34]
UFC 280 poster [30:26]
Drop kick [32:13]
Interview KO [32:42]
Hematoma [33:22]
Car Jiu Jitsu [33:56]
Phone booth fighting [35:05]
Tyron Woodley getting KO’d [36:00]
Kung Fu vs MMA [36:54]
UFC 4 [37:32]
Fun Street Fight [38:07]
KO of the week [39:47]
Tweet of the week [40:12]
KNOWLEDGE [41:57]
