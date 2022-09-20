UFC Sandhagen vs Yadong Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 579

UFC Sandhagen vs Yadong Recap

#UFC

Sandhagen vs Yadong [3:50]

Epic gash [5:35]

Alex Pereira archery [11:50]

Bellator this weekend [13:18]

Jose Aldo retires from MMA [15:02]

BKFC salaries [17:57]

Controversial KO [21:08]

UFC 279 and Tony Ferguson [24:47]

Most subs in UFC history [28:35]

Stunt woman training [29:34]

UFC 280 poster [30:26]

Drop kick [32:13]

Interview KO [32:42]

Hematoma [33:22]

Car Jiu Jitsu [33:56]

Phone booth fighting [35:05]

Tyron Woodley getting KO’d [36:00]

Kung Fu vs MMA [36:54]

UFC 4 [37:32]

Fun Street Fight [38:07]

KO of the week [39:47]

Tweet of the week [40:12]

KNOWLEDGE [41:57]